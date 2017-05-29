Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) will report $63.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mulesoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.5 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.42 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mulesoft will report full-year sales of $63.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.4 million to $272.9 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $361.7 million to $375.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mulesoft.

MULE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 261,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $6,080,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,155 shares of company stock worth $6,965,843.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 343,967 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The firm’s market cap is $829.75 million. Mulesoft has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $25.92.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

