MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTGE Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) opened at 18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. MTGE Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43.

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 million. MTGE Investment Corp had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 9.12%. MTGE Investment Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MTGE Investment Corp will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald Holley purchased 19,633 shares of MTGE Investment Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $313,342.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 215,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in MTGE Investment Corp by 76.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MTGE Investment Corp during the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MTGE Investment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in MTGE Investment Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About MTGE Investment Corp

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

