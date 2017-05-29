MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MTGE Investment Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MTGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MTGE Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised MTGE Investment Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTGE Investment Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 256,140 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $826.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. MTGE Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 million. MTGE Investment Corp had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 9.12%. MTGE Investment Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MTGE Investment Corp will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Holley acquired 19,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $313,342.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MTGE Investment Corp

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

