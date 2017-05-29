MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Director Sells $128,400.00 in Stock

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Director Gary T. Jolliffe sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,777 shares in the company, valued at $578,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) traded up 1.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares. MSB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

MSB Financial Corp. Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. is a federally chartered company. The Company’s holding subsidiary is Millington Savings Bank (the Bank), a chartered stock savings bank. The Bank is regulated by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with funds generated from operations principal repayments on securities and loans and borrowed funds for its lending and investing activities.

