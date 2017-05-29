MRV Communications, Inc. (MRVC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of MRV Communications worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRV Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVC) traded up 1.14% on Friday, reaching $8.85. 3,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $60.19 million. MRV Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

MRV Communications (NASDAQ:MRVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. MRV Communications had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 million. Equities analysts predict that MRV Communications, Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MRV Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRV Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

MRV Communications Company Profile

MRV Communications, Inc (MRV) is a supplier of communications solutions to telecommunications service providers, enterprises and governments throughout the world. The Company’s products enable customers to provide high-bandwidth data, and video services and mobile communications services. The Company operates through Network Equipment segment.

