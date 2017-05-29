Press coverage about Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MDM) (TSE:MPV) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mountain Province Diamonds earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MDM) traded up 3.55% on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

WARNING: “Mountain Province Diamonds (MDM) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.31” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mountain-province-diamonds-mdm-getting-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.