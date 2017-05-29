Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,312 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,030,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,904,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,347 shares. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.99 million. Donaldson Company had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other Donaldson Company news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $645,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

