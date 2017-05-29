Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC held its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 2,490,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $34.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 130.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Richard L. Mack acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $175,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 136,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,958.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $25,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

