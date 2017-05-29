Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €103.00 ($115.73) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. equinet AG set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.29 ($122.79).

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/morgan-stanley-reiterates-103-00-price-target-for-merck-kgaa-mrk.html.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

