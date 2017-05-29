Morgan Stanley Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €103.00 ($115.73) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. equinet AG set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.29 ($122.79).
Merck KGaA Company Profile
.
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.