Moody's Co. (MCO) Stake Lowered by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody's Co. were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's Co. alerts:

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 448,978 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.30. Moody's Co. has a 52-week low of $87.30 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.27 million. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. Moody's Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/moodys-co-mco-position-decreased-by-ashfield-capital-partners-llc-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody's Co. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 11,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,427.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $168,037.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $609,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,966 shares of company stock worth $9,185,237. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Co. Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.