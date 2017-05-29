Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Stake Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,667 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,704,000 after buying an additional 28,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Monster Beverage by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,452,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,852,000 after buying an additional 13,947,616 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $569,690,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,704,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,660,000 after buying an additional 11,150,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,758,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 4,285,252 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $742.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.54 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $4,289,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

