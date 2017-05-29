Monogram Residential Trust Inc (MORE) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.

Shares of Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) remained flat at $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,005,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Monogram Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. Monogram Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monogram Residential Trust Inc will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MORE. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $11.70 target price on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monogram Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monogram Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monogram Residential Trust stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Monogram Residential Trust worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Monogram Residential Trust

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company also invests in stabilized operating communities and communities in various phases of development, with a focus on communities in select markets across the United States.

