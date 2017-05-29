Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Downgraded to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 15th. They currently have GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 345 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.81) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 362.45 ($4.72).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) opened at 343.8981 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.88 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.15. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 358.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Peter Plumb sold 444,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.44), for a total value of £1,516,017.80 ($1,972,183.95). Also, insider Matthew Price sold 56,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £186,012.07 ($241,982.66).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

