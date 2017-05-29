MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Bought by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up 1.1% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of MKS Instruments worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get MKS Instruments Inc. alerts:

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded up 0.69% on Monday, reaching $80.40. 446,050 shares of the company were exchanged. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mks-instruments-inc-mksi-shares-bought-by-cortina-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $97,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,739.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Abrams sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $809,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,412. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.