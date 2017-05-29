MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics Ltd – from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MiX Telematics Ltd – from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. MiX Telematics Ltd – had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s previous dividend of $0.01. MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 189,710 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 12.1% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 600,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd – Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers. The Company’s operating segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Brazil and Central Services Organization. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, risk management and security.

