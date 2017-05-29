Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,318 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Red Hat worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Red Hat by 24.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,244,633 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,636,374,000 after buying an additional 3,954,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $115,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $66,426,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Hat by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260,498 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $296,957,000 after buying an additional 942,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 993,792 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $69,268,000 after buying an additional 807,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.21% during trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. 1,442,004 shares of the company traded hands. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.51.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $26,668.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,734.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Cormier sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $2,312,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,973 shares of company stock worth $19,154,802. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

