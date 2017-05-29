Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share worth $86,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 8.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth $216,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 366.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,466 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The firm’s market cap is $39.43 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, CEO Alex A. Molinaroli sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $265,816.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,397,237.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

