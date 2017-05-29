Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,591 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Total System Services worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 4,788.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Total System Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.10% on Monday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 803,227 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

In related news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,385,851.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

