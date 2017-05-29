Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Tractor Supply Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply Company worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,184,432,000 after buying an additional 592,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,386,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,447,000 after buying an additional 425,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,464,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,279,000 after buying an additional 218,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,970,000 after buying an additional 1,615,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,941,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,971,000 after buying an additional 325,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply Company alerts:

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mitchell-capital-management-co-sells-4248-shares-of-tractor-supply-company-tsco-updated.html.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.