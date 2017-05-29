Mistras Group (MG) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.51

News stories about Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) have been trending very positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mistras Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) opened at 20.81 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $592.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 89,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $1,999,993.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,389,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Bertolotti sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,110. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

