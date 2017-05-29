Mirna Therapeutics Inc (MIRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mirna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MIRN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mirna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mirna-therapeutics-inc-mirn-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirna Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MIRN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Mirna Therapeutics worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mirna Therapeutics

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of micro ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing mimics of naturally occurring microRNAs that are designed to restore the tumor suppressor activity and aid appropriate anti-tumor immune response.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirna Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirna Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.