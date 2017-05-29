Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Science Applications International Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 192,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Corp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Corp by 1,555.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Science Applications International Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International Corp alerts:

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. 220,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-science-applications-international-corp-saic-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International Corp from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other Science Applications International Corp news, insider Nazzic S. Keene sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $621,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corp Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.