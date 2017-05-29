7,500 Shares in First Republic Bank (FRC) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 285,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,122,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.63. 375,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

