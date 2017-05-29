Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. 837,146 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91 billion. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 110.22% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $2,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,650,932. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

