NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) CFO Michael P. Monahan Sells 5,000 Shares

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 50.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. NutriSystem Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NutriSystem from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter worth about $111,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NutriSystem by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

