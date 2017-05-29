Insider Buying: Information Services Group, Inc. (III) CEO Purchases 15,727 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,919.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,153,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,826,092.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $180,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Information Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

