Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) CEO Michael Anthony Morrison sold 13,332 shares of Datawatch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $109,722.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,890.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) opened at 8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Datawatch Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $97.39 million.

Get Datawatch Co. alerts:

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Datawatch had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datawatch Co. will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Datawatch Co. (DWCH) CEO Sells $109,722.36 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/michael-anthony-morrison-sells-13332-shares-of-datawatch-co-dwch-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on DWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Datawatch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 639.2% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 667,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 577,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datawatch by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Datawatch by 32.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Datawatch during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datawatch by 5.7% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and support of business computer software primarily for the self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets. The Company also provides services, including implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawatch Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawatch Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.