MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Instinet

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Instinet in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Instinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $615,703.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Selwood sold 10,046 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $317,051.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,409.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,230 shares of company stock worth $5,379,133. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,473.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. YG Partners LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.8% in the first quarter. YG Partners LLC now owns 541,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 297.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

