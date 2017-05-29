MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.97.

Shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded up 0.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 910,849 shares. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MFA Financial will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 182.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 277,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 172,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

