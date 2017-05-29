Meritor Inc (MTOR) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management

Oxford Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,906 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Meritor worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 178,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,865 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.31. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $806 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Meritor in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Meritor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Meritor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin acquired 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

