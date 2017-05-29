Franklin J. Miller Sells 16,090 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Franklin J. Miller sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $546,255.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded up 1.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. 153,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.70 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,513.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 6,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.
