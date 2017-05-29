Franklin J. Miller Sells 16,090 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Franklin J. Miller sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $546,255.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded up 1.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. 153,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc. alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-director-sells-546255-50-in-stock-updated.html.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.70 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,513.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 6,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.