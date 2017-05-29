Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,840 shares, a drop of 3.3% from the March 31st total of 144,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) traded up 1.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,599 shares. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $334,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at $885,337.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

