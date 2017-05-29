Medtronic plc. (MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 85.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic plc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.52.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,316 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $4,307,176.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,073 shares of company stock worth $16,315,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

