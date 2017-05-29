Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of MEDNAX worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MD. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,025,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 431,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.01 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.79 per share, with a total value of $1,210,866.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,916.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 7,778 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $434,167.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,626.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

