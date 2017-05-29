Medgenics (MDGN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News coverage about Medgenics (NASDAQ:MDGN) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medgenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Medgenics (MDGN) traded up 3.15% on Monday, hitting $5.57. Medgenics has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

