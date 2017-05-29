Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 60,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,750,000 after buying an additional 1,405,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. United Bankshares had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 target price on United Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded United Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, Director Michael P. Fitzgerald sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $501,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,050.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard H. Clineburg sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $46,976.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,939,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

