McDonald's Co. (MCD) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDonald's Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the fast-food giant an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Get McDonald's Co. alerts:

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 149.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $150.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McDonald's Co. (MCD) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mcdonalds-co-mcd-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other McDonald's Co. news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.