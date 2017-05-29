McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Saturday, April 29th. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.84 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. McDonald's Co.’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 87.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

