McDermott International (MDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Howard Weil

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 6.21 on Thursday. McDermott International has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $519.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDermott International will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 13.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McDermott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

