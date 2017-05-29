Connie H. Kwong Sells 1,724 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,724 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $53,547.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 671,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in MaxLinear by 89.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 985,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $262,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

