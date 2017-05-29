MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

MMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Avondale Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get MAXIMUS Inc. alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) traded up 0.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 255,212 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $622 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/maximus-inc-mms-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,884,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,114 shares in the company, valued at $36,688,200.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bruce Caswell sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,074,296.59. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,407 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,076. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 22,491.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $404,518,000 after buying an additional 6,474,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,476,000 after buying an additional 411,521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,416,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 566,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,648,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,274,000 after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.