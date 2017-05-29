Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Maxim Integrated Products Inc. alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 1,966,443 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $48.00.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $581 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 76.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/maxim-integrated-products-mxim-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $28,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,121 shares of company stock worth $9,555,932 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.