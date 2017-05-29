Materialise NV (MTLS) Announces Earnings Results

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Materialise NV had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 71,919 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company’s market capitalization is $615.23 million. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise NV during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in Materialise NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise NV during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Materialise NV during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Materialise NV by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise NV from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the field of additive manufacturing, known as three dimensional (3D) printing. The Company specializes in 3D printing software and services for various industries, such as: healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art & design, as well as consumer goods.

