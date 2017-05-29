Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MATN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Mateon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) traded up 4.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 57,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mateon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $12.74 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mateon Therapeutics Inc (MATN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mateon-therapeutics-inc-matn-downgraded-by-maxim-group-updated.html.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly OXiGENE, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT.

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.