Mastercard (MA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,128 shares. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.04 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 6th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 161,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $18,967,484.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,108,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $561,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,592 shares of company stock worth $32,014,163. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

