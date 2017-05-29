FBR & Co Boosts MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Price Target to $57.00

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at FBR & Co from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. FBR & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.42 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Get MasTec Inc. alerts:

Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) traded up 1.98% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 872,935 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that MasTec will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “FBR & Co Boosts MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Price Target to $57.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mastec-inc-mtz-price-target-raised-to-57-00-updated.html.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,723,000 after buying an additional 743,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15,957.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,953,000 after buying an additional 5,160,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,853,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 263,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,719,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,124,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,481,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.