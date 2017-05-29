Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 434,195 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

