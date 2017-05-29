Masco Corp (MAS) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Masco Corp to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of Masco Corp (MAS) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. 2,765,795 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. Masco Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 60,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $2,238,586.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,092,847.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $71,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,750. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

