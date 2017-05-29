Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,899,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,793,000 after buying an additional 887,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4,078.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,309,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after buying an additional 23,727,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,846,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,267,000 after buying an additional 341,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,705,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,940,000 after buying an additional 568,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

