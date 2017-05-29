Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 30th

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.13.

In other news, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 6,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $1,545,060.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $334,076.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $4,968,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

